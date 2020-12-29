An appeal has begun for the owners of a lost wedding ring found in the New Forest.

The men's gold band was discovered by metal detectorist Geoff Lai and his 8-year-old son Reeve while out in Sway in the New Forest.

It is inscribed with the names Ann and John as well as the date, 19th September 1964.

A post on social media about the discovery has been shared more than 800 times in the hope the owner will come forward.

Anyone who knows who the ring might belong, is being asked to email Geoff via Geofflai8@gmail.com