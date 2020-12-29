Lucky escape for M27 driver after metal smashes through windscreen
A driver in Hampshire says his family was lucky to escape serious injury after a piece of metal smashed through their windscreen.
It incident happened as they were driving along the M27 in Hampshire.
It's not yet known where the piece of metal came from.
Although shaken, the family were not injured in the incident. They thanked Hampshire police for their assistance as well as a supermarket in Fareham for looking after them following the ordeal.