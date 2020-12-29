More than 170 new Thames Valley Police officers to be recruited in 2021

More than 170 new police officers will be recruited in the Thames Valley, following additional funding from the Home Office.

Thames Valley Police is also set to receive an additional £12.6m in its funding from the government next year.

It is part of an overall funding package of £15.8 billion for policing across the country.

The government aims to recruit 20,000 across the country by 2023.

Thames Valley Police says it has already benefited from an extra 260 officers and has now been allocated funding for a further 179 officers.

Credit: PA

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: "Officers and staff at Thames Valley Police have been instrumental in keeping our community safe this year, and I pay tribute to them for their hard work and professionalism.

"I am delighted to see Thames Valley getting both additional funding and officers next year. More than half of the increased announced by the Home Office would have to come from local tax payers and we must be ever conscious of the harsh effects of coronavirus on many families this year. However the public overwhelmingly support the hard work of Thames Valley police officers."