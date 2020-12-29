Pet owners across the country are preparing to soothe and calm their pets for weeks as New Year’s Eve sparks another period of fireworks.

The RSPCA’s #BangOutOfOrder campaign is piling pressure on the Government to introduce tougher regulations around the sale and use of fireworks as New Year sparks another period of celebrations, leading to more stress and anxiety for animals.

This year, the animal welfare charity has released a series of shocking videos to show how much fireworks can impact dogs.

Eight-year-old rescue Staffie Harley spends hours hiding and trembling during fireworks season.

His owner, Claire McParland, from Worthing in West Sussex, said: “My husband and I adopted Harley when he was just 15 months old. He’s always been a nervous little dog and is very noise sensitive but this worsened when my husband and our other dog died.“

We’ve been working with our vet and behaviourists to help Harley but fireworks continue to reduce him to a nervous wreck. He shakes like a leaf. This year is actually an improvement on how he’s reacted in previous years. It’s so upsetting to see him in such a state even for one evening. But this isn’t just for one night, it goes on for days as people around us set off fireworks at different times on different days.”

Jack Russell terrier Peaches has always been frightened of fireworks.

Now aged 10, her owner Luccia Rodriguez, from north London, worries every year as fireworks season approaches.

“She is inconsolable and trembles so much she looks like she could have a heart attack,” Luccia said. “Every year from October to New Years Eve we have to be prepared for them. This year as usual, Guy Fawkes night, Halloween and Diwali so far have been the worst.

“To help ease her anxiety we’ve tried lots of different things like anxiety vests, diffusers and aromatherapy, to no avail. The best thing we’ve found is to create a den for her in the bathroom - where she runs to and hides - and play relaxing music.

Bang Out Of OrderOver the last four years, we’ve received 1,543 calls about fireworks affecting animals.

Why are pets scared of fireworks?

Many animals find fireworks scary. It's estimated that 45 percent of dogs in the UK show signs of fear when they hear fireworks. It doesn't have to be that way though, so don't ignore the problem.

There are lots of simple things you can do to help your pet deal with fireworks. By preparing in advance before fireworks start your pet will be better able to cope with the noises.

How to calm dogs during fireworks

Walk them during daylight hours to avoid times when fireworks are likely to be set off

Close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of fireworks

Put on some music or tv to mask the firework sounds

Create a quiet space where your dog can feel in control

Create some hiding places around your home

The RSPCA campaign is calling for: The restriction of the private use of fireworks to agreed traditional dates (November 5, New Year's Eve, Chinese New Year and Diwali);The maximum permitted noise level of fireworks for public sale to be reduced to 90 decibels. The current allowed level, 120 decibels (equivalent to a jet aircraft taking off) should only be used at licensed public displays; All public fireworks displays to be licensed by the relevant licensing authority and information about the proposed display must be provided in the local area several weeks in advance with a process for local residents to appeal against the granting of the licence.

Incidents involving animals and fireworks can be reported to the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 1234 999. Equine incidents can be reported to the British Horse Society online: www.horseincidents.org.uk.