An anaesthetist from West Sussex who co-founded a charity to change the lives of thousands of children says Covid-19 is causing a backlog of treatment for thousands of vulnerable children worldwide.

In 25 years, Operation Smile UK has helped children and adults with cleft palettes across the world who can't afford or access treatment. But due to the pandemic they've been unable to travel abroad to carry out surgeries

10,000 patients waiting for facial surgery since March, the charity estimates

Phil McDonald's day job is at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, but after seeing the impact the charity made on the lives of thousands of people he began working across the globe to help give free, safe surgery to those who need it most.

It's thought, worldwide, a child is born with cleft lip or cleft palate every 3 minutes.

1 child in every 750 is born with a cleft palette

The condition has serious complications if left untreated

In this country we rarely see anyone with a cleft palate or cleft lips because children are treated at birth, but that isn't the case across the world. If the condition is left untreated, it could lead to starvation, hearing loss and speech problems.

Operation Smile works to advance health care delivery, train local medical professionals to provide surgical care for patients in their communities, donate crucial medical equipment and supplies, and increase access to surgical care so that everyone living with cleft is treated.

