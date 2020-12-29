The New Forest and South Downs celebrated in stamps for 2021

The New Forest and South Downs are featured in this year's first issue of stamps by the Royal Mail.

The national parks were among a handful selected to celebrate 70 years since the country's national parks were founded.

The areas account for 10% of land in England, Scotland and Wales.

New Forest National Park on one of the new 2021 stamps Credit: Royal Mail

The idea of national parks was thought up following years of campaigning by the public to protect and open up swaths of the countryside to ordinary people.

The pack also includes photos of 10 of the 15 national parks across the UK including: the Peak District, Snowdonia, Dartmoor, North York Moors and The Broads.

The selection of national parks to feature on post for this year Credit: Royal Mail

Royal Mail worked with the National Parks on choosing a selection of images to celebrate the anniversary.

The stamps will be available on general sale on January 14, 2021.