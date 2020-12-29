Tributes paid to Hampshire county councillor who died from Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to a popular and long-serving councillor in Hampshire who contracted Covid-19.

Cllr Keith Evans served Fareham Warsash division for 15 years, from his appointment on the 5th May 2005 right up until his death.

Fellow councillor, Sean Woodward, said Cllr Evans had been ill for a long time but had tested positive for Coronavirus at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth last Tuesday. He lost his battle with the virus on Sunday.

Leader of Hampshire County Council, Councillor Keith Mans said “On behalf of Hampshire County Council, I wish to express my deep-felt sadness over the death of County Councillor Keith Evans.He was a dedicated county councillor who served the County Council on a number of committees including as Chairman of the Audit Committee and the River Hamble Harbour Board, Vice-Chairman of the Conduct Advisory Panel, the Policy and Resources Select Committee and Employment in Hampshire County Council Committee."

Keith made a significant contribution to the County Council, for which we will always be grateful. He was highly regarded by peers and officers, alike – and had the rare gift of commanding complete respect and attention through speaking softly and calmly. He will be missed by us all - and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and close friends. Cllr Keith Mans, Hampshire County Council leader

The flag at Hampshire County Council is flying at half-mast in honour of Councillor Evans. His seat will remain vacant until the County Council elections in May as there is no requirement for a by-election due to the Coronavirus Act.