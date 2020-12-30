Council bosses in Buckinghamshire have declared a 'major incident' as rising covid infection rates risk overwhelming health and social care resources in the county.

Cllr Martin Tett, leader of Buckinghamshire Council, said the infection rate among the over 60s has "gone up by over 60 per cent".

The rate in this group is "putting our health and social care services under very severe pressure," he said.

800 estimated infection rate per 100,000 population in Buckinghamshire

402.6 average infection rate per 100,000 population in England

The statement from the council came as the UK announced that 981 covid deaths had been recorded in the last 24 hours, with 50,023 infections reported.

Neil Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said that "temporary changes have been made to ensure safe and appropriate staffing levels at all times and to ensure that we have enough beds to meet current and anticipated demand.

"This includes postponing or delaying some non-urgent operations and outpatient appointments," he said.

"but urgent operations, including cancer, will continue as planned," he added.

Dr Raj Bajwa, Clinical Chair, NHS Buckinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “If you have a less urgent concern or a minor illness, we would remind everyone that excellent sources of health advice are also available via the Ask NHS app, NHS 111 online and at your local pharmacy."

He explained that using these methods for "minor health concerns" would allow GPs to support patients with the most urgent needs more quickly."