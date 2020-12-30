F1 star Lewis Hamilton is among the famous faces named in this years list

Medical staff, charity volunteers and armed forces personnel are just some of those from across the south and south east who've been named in this year's New Years Honours list.

This years list, chosen by the government and approved by HM The Queen, includes many who've worked during the coronavirus pandemic to help others in their local communities.

The Prime Minister said the awards are a "welcome reminder of the strength of human spirit, and of what can be achieved through courage and compassion."

“As we begin a new year and continue to come together to fight this virus, may their service and stories be an inspiration to us all.”

MBE is a "great surprise" for 106-year-old fundraiser

A 106-year-old Anne Baker, who lives in Salisbury, Wiltshire, has earned an MBE for her work with the NSPCC, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the coronavirus, Mrs Baker had held annual coffee mornings for the charity in the city, but was required to shield when the virus arrived.

She took her fundraising online instead - raising £4,000, more than twice as much as she would from a regular coffee morning.

Mrs Baker said it was a “great surprise and a great honour” to be made MBE.

“I’ve just been helping the NSPCC for about 50 years – I always have the party in my garden which normally makes about £1,000 a year, which is lovely,” she said.

“I love the NSPCC because they really look after families and I think that is so important, especially nowadays when we are going through such difficult times.

“This last year the NSPCC has worked wonders and I’m really grateful to them.”

Naval nurse "couldn't believe" he was named in honours list

Chief Petty Officer Naval Nurse Andrew Cooper has been praised for his efforts testing hundreds of sailors on aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, as well as for his work in an NHS hospital’s emergency department.

Mr Cooper, from Eastbourne in East Sussex, becomes an Associate of the Royal Red Cross.

The 36-year-old said: “I couldn’t believe it at first. It will be exciting when I can let people know, having to hold off since finding out has been tough.

“I cannot wait to tell them.”

Mr Cooper has played a pivotal role in the fight against coronavirus, first during his time on HMS Queen Elizabeth in April.

With the aircraft carrier due to deploy for Fleet Operational Sea Training, he had to come up with a system to test all 800 of her sailors – a feat he then repeated in September ahead of F-35 Lightning jets trials on the ship.

Away from HMS Queen Elizabeth, he showed his expertise and leadership in the emergency department of Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, leading NHS and military colleagues in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

He also helped colleagues on working in full personal protective equipment (PPE) and led the redesign of the hospital’s emergency department.

Award 'recognises incredible team' says mathematician

Among others to be named on the list is Dr Philippa Spencer, who's been awarded an OBE for her work at the defence laboratory at Porton Down.

Dr Spencer, a mathematician, has applied data science to prevent the loss of life through exposure to COVID-19, Novichok and Ebola, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) said.

Dr Spencer said she was "overwhelmed" to find out about her OBE, adding that the award "recognises an incredible team of people who provide vital support to so many collective efforts. I am beyond happy to have been nominated.”