Paramedics in the south faced around 9 per cent more call outs this Christmas period compared to last year, it's been revealed.

Figures from South Central Ambulance Service, which operates across Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Hampshire, showed they received 7 per cent more calls on Christmas Day this year compared to 2019.

There was a 12 per cent rise in calls on Boxing Day.

126 Number of extra calls received by SCAS on Christmas Day

246 Number of extra calls received by SCAS on Boxing Day 2020

The ambulance trust said its staff were working incredibly hard but asked people to help by only calling 999 if they're in a serious or life threatening emergency.

Pressure on the health service continues to grow as coronavirus infection rates keep rising.

Salisbury District Hospital announced on Tuesday (29 Dec) that it was suspending all visiting, except to see those with end of life needs or partners visiting new mothers.

Meanwhile the Health Secretary is due to give a statement later this afternoon (Wednesday 30 Dec) on changes to the tier system.

A further announcement on how schools will reopen next week is also expected.