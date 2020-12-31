Army helps deliver food parcels in Kent to those most in need

Soldiers have been helping to deliver food parcels in Kent this week to those most in need.

Soldiers from the Haulier Testing Resilience Unit (HTRU) have been working alongside charities and local community leaders in the county to deliver the packages.

Troops from 36 Engineer Regiment were out on Christmas Eve to help HGV drivers during the cross-Channel chaos at the Port of Dover, where many drivers were waiting to cross into France.

The leftover supplies from the operation have gone to food banks across Sussex and Kent to reduce wastage.

Extra food leftover after HGV drivers were cared for has gone to food banks and charities.

Guy Gardiner of the Kent Resilience Forum Driver Welfare Cell said: "We had some supplies left when the operation of providing welfare to lorry drivers finished, so we have worked hard with local charities to make sure that nothing went to waste."

Members of 36 Engineer Regiment, alongside the Salvation Army and the Coastguard, havebeen involved in the delivery of food packages to mothers, the homeless, foodbanks, andalso to zoos in the local area.

Over 4 vans full of goods have been delivered since Monday (28 December), including baby wipes, cupboard essentials and fruit and vegetables.

Captain Mark Paul of 36 Engineer Regiment said: "It’s a great privilege to help out the Salvation Army. We have been working together closely to deliver food parcels in Kent and Sussex, which has been a vital support to the community especially at this time of year. It’s an opportunity I wouldn’t normally get, and I feel a great sense of achievement from being part of it."