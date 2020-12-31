Aylesbury man jailed after biting off part of a man's ear during attack

A man from Aylesbury has been jailed for more than nine years for a violent attack in the town.

22-year-old Dexter Key punched a man to the floor and bit part of his ear off following an argument in October.

He pleaded guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On 3 October the victim, a 49-year-old man, stepped in to break up an argument between Key and a group of women in Aylesbury town centre.

Key then turned on the victim, punched him to the floor and dived on top of him, where he bit off part of the victim’s ear.

The victim also sustained bruising to his eye socket which required stitches.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Michael Bellamy, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was an unprovoked and violent attack on a man who was trying to break up an argument.

“This conviction shows that both Thames Valley Police and the courts take extreme violence against the pubic seriously and a dangerous offender is now off the streets for many years to come.

“I am also pleased with how quickly we have been able to achieve justice in this case, and I hope that this will help the victim move on from this extremely distressing ordeal.”