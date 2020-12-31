Police issue fines following house party in Brighton

Police in Sussex and Kent say they'll take action against people who host parties this New Years Eve in defiance of the Tier 4 restrictions.

In Brighton, police issued eleven Fixed Penalty Notices after residents complained about a party in the city's Stanford Avenue.

They say some people had travelled from London to attend the gathering on 30 December.

Officers were initially refused entry and three FPNs were issued.

After a further call reporting more people at the address, eight more fixed penalty notices were issued, including to those who had already been given tickets and returned, and the group was dispersed.

Chief Superintendent Julia Pope said: "Your decisions and the actions you take now could help save lives.

"We are at an absolutely crucial stage in the pandemic where Sussex has been moved into the highest level of restrictions due to a new strain of the virus.

"Please stick to the rules; stay in, keep celebrations small, don’t invite people round for a party, or attend gatherings of more than two people from different households outside.

"Where there are blatant breaches and reckless flouting of these regulations then we will intervene, we will be robust and we will take enforcement action.