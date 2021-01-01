2020: Celebrating the hidden gems of the South

2020 has been a year in which, for many people, some of what they enjoy about life has been scaled back in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, However, the restrictions and slower pace of life also opened our eyes to the beauty of the surroundings we live in.

We look back at some of the features celebrating the history, beauty and stories of places in the South, South East and Thames Valley.

Sangeeta Bhabra uncovered the secrets of Canterbury Cathedral. She learnt about the fascinating story behind the dozens of gargoyles that adorn Canterbury Cathedral in Kent, as the age-old workmanship is enhanced by modern masonry methods.

Chlöe Oliver was given a special tour of three historic forts in the middle of the Solent. The structures were originally built 160 years ago to repel the threat of a French invasion. They're almost unrecognisable today with hotels, bars, a lighthouse, helipads and hot tubs.

Stacey Poole delved inside the Hampshire home of the pioneering ecologist Gilbert White. He lived quietly in the Hampshire village of Selborne for all of his life, writing his world famous book The Natural History of Selborne from observations he made locally.

This year marks his 300th anniversary, and so ITV News Meridian went to visit his former home that has now become a museum, to see why the area was so special to him.

Rachel Hepworth took part in the recreational activity that improves mental health and wellbeing, and needs a head for heights. She explores the rise in 'forest bathing' in the south, as people aim to spend more time outdoors.

Tony Green was invited into the Secret Garden behind the children's novel of the same name. Great Maytham Hall is a country house in Kent which provided the inspiration for the book, The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett.