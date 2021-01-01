Emergency crews called to house explosion in Portsmouth

A number of emergency crews from across Portsmouth have been tackling a fire which broke out after an explosion in the city.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service on Whale Island Way. It's not yet known the cause of the explosion.

Two casualties were assessed as a precaution and discharged at the scene. Paramedics have treated a further casualty for minor injuries.

Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and Eastleigh attended.

Neighbours say serious damage was caused to the back of a home by the explosion. The fire has now been put out.

Residents were evacuated from the neighbouring homes and taken to nearby HMS Excellent.

Firefighters will remain in attendance for some time damping down any hotspots. People are being asked to avoid the area.