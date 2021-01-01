A dozen men in Kent have been fined £200 each for breaking Covid-19 regulations on Boxing Day.

It's thought the group were hare coursing close to Melon Lane in Romney Marsh.

Kent Police's Rural Task Force have handed out fines to the group for breaching Government Covid-19 regulations.

A group of people were seen by officers in a nearby field and attempted to leave the area when police arrived. They were not social distancing or using face coverings.

Kent Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix said: 'We continue to ask that people follow the guidance, help control the spread of the virus and save lives and are reminding people that they need to take personal responsibility to protect others from harm.