South East Coast Ambulance Service, which covers Sussex, Kent and Hampshire has responded to more than 2,700 calls in the past 24 hours – an increase of more than 200 compared to the same period last year.

However, the amount of calls received in the first few hours of 2021 was down on last year.

In a statement released today, SECAmb thanked the huge majority of people who followed the advice to see in the new year safely at home.

2020 has been an extremely challenging year...it is clear that right now we must all continue to work together to stop the spread of the virus. “I am incredibly proud and humbled by the work that I see going on across our region every day. I am often overwhelmed by the determination and the resilience shown by everyone to ensure that we are there for our patients but also for each other. SECAmb Chief Executive Officer, Philip Astle

Upon releasing the figures, the ambulance trust wants to thank its staff and volunteers for their efforts and ongoing commitment following an extremely challenging year.

The service also thanks the public for its continued support and is urging everyone to continue to follow all the latest coronavirus restrictions and guidance in their area to limit the spread of the virus.

SECAmb Chief Executive Officer, Philip Astle, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank everyone who works for SECAmb as well as our many volunteers whose support during the pandemic has been more valuable than ever.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues in the wider NHS and those of our partner organisations for their continued support.