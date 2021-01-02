A care home near Maidstone is testing an entrance arch which sanitises people before they enter the building.

A mist is sprayed on staff and visitors as they walk in to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. A designer from Staplehurst is part of a team behind the project.

Report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides:

As staff and visitors arrive at the Barty House nursing home in Bearsted, they're sprayed with an anti-bacterial mist.

This arch safely sanitises people before they enter the building.

It's part of enhanced measures to prevent the spread of viruses.

Chris Sundborg- Facilities technician:

Gabriel Jerome- Manager, Barty House Nursing Home:

The mist contains a non-alcoholic leave on sanitiser which is know to kill various viruses and bacteria.

This arch is part of trial at care homes, factories and play centres.

It works alongside already installed hand washes to tackle Covid-19 and other viruses.

Several companies in Kent have been working on the project. Each arch costs between £3,500 to £5,000

Marcus Van Der Gaag- Co-founder, SaniArch:

If this trial proves successful, these arches could be rolled out across the country.