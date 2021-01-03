Green Party-led Brighton and Hove City Council has advised primary schools in the Tier 4 area not to return in person, amid fears from staff that it is unsafe to return to work.

The council has joined teaching unions in calling for remote learning until January 18th, despite the Government's plan for most schools to open in person.

They would remain open for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Councillor Hannah Clare, Chair of the Children, Young People & Skills Committee said they took the decision with regret, but the safety of pupils, teachers and the wider community had to come first.

The rate in Brighton & Hove has increased by more than 500 per cent since we came out of lock down at the beginning of December. It is currently 388 per 100,000. However, the early indications are that this sharp increase is continuing and we will approach rates of approximately 500 per 100,000 in the next few days. This rapid increase is mirrored in the rates in our children and young people. Councillor Hannah Clare, Chair of the Children, Young People & Skills Committee

She continued: “We therefore must do this to protect our NHS from being overwhelmed and ensure that our city’s children, school staff and the wider community are kept as safe as possible.

“We know that there will be sacrifices that have to be made as a result of this and that many families will now face challenges in finding the right childcare on a short time frame. We are sorry this is the case.

“The Government has left us to make this decision that it is not brave enough to face and we hope to see a change of heart from them for primary schools across the south east.

“Until then, we will work with our city’s primary schools to ensure they are supported in providing remote learning, while remaining open to the children of key workers, and vulnerable children."

Most primary schools in England are expected to open on Monday while secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on 11 January and others returning a week later.