End of an era as Island Line's 1938 stock finally retires

WATCH: Mike Pearse's report from September 2019 when the announcement was made that the Class 483s would be retiring. He spoke to passengers and Andy Mellors from SWR.

After nearly eighty years of service - thirty one on the Island Line, the Class 483s are finally leaving passenger service for retirement .

Tributes are being paid to the idiosyncratic and much loved former tube trains, as fans took to social media on the final day of service. There's clearly a lot of love for them:

One will go to a heritage railway in Essex, while another is expected to be re-homed at the Isle of Wight Steam Railway's Train Story exhibit in Havenstreet.

The Island Line will now remain closed for three months for upgrading, ahead of new trains being brought into service.

They're being replaced by Class 484s, due to come into service at the beginning of April.

Here they are being shipped over to the Island in November:

Operators South Western Railways announced the £26 million upgrade in the Autumn 2019. They say the Island Line’s infrastructure will be improved, with work including a new passing loop at Brading, allowing 30-minute services to meet Wightlink ferries at the end of Ryde Pier.

SWR says journeys will be smoother, and upgrades to platforms will improve accessibility.