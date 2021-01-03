WATCH: Charlotte Wilkins' report on Project Wingman. She spoke to Maintenance Manager Barry Leaf, Matron Roz Yates and Sarah Skelton from Project Wingman.

Exhausted NHS staff at Maidstone Hospital have been given first class treatment themselves, after a new mobile luxury lounge - on board a double decker bus - opened on site.

'Project Wingman' is designed to give staff time to recover between shifts and a much needed rest.

It's run by furloughed airline staff, who themselves have been grounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

The luxury bus arrives in Maidstone

Project Wingman lounges were established at both Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells hospitals back in May to provide a luxury space for staff to take a break and enjoy refreshments.

The 'Wingman Wheels' bus arrival in Maidstone marks the start of a nationwide tour.Staffed by local furloughed and grounded cabin crew volunteers, it will provide a new relaxed and informal space, without the need for using hospital space, for staff to enjoy a break from work and receive food and refreshments.Zoe Ebrey, Media Manager at Project Wingman commented: "We continue to be humbled by our volunteers continuing to step up to support our NHS colleagues despite their own uncertain futures, and very much hope our mobile lounge will continue to support the nation's NHS."

Capt Emma Henderson explains the purpose of Project Wingman

Project Wingman has launched a fundraising initiative to fund the acquisition, modifications and branding needed to recreate the first-class lounges in mobile form. The Wingman Wheels Appeal hopes to raise £100,000 and further details can be found here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/wingmanwheels