The leader of Kent County Council has urged Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to keep all primary schools closed in the county.

Primary school pupils in Thanet, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone and Hythe are expected to return on Monday while the other districts in Kent will learn remotely for the first two weeks of term with arrangements being reviewed on January 18.

Leader of Kent County Council Roger Gough

Council leader Roger Gough and cabinet member for education and skills Richard Long wrote to Mr Williamson, saying: “We recognise and share the strong arguments about the damaging impact of learning loss and social isolation on children from not being in school, as well as the impact on families.

“It is therefore with considerable regret that we urge that the deferral of primary school opening that Government has already decided for much of the county be applied to the remaining four districts – Thanet, Canterbury, Dover and Folkestone and Hythe – where primary schools are currently scheduled to reopen on Monday.”

Having looked at recent infection data they said it is “very hard to justify” letting some schools in some Kent districts open while others are closed.

They added: “It is true that some have shown some decline recently, but rates remain very high and in many cases were under strong upward pressure very recently. Kent as a whole now has a fairly even spread of high levels of infection.”

Moulescoomb Primary School has decided not to reopen on Monday

Meanwhile Moulsecoomb Primary School in Brighton, East Sussex, has announced it will be closed due to increased Covid-19 cases in the area.

Writing on the school’s Facebook page, head teacher Adam Sutton said: “I’m sorry that the New Year has started in this way, we look forward to seeing all children back with us soon.”

It follows a recommendation from Brighton and Hove City Council that primary schools should remain closed until January 18th due to the surge in Covid cases locally.

Leader of Hampshire County Council Keith Mans

The leader of Hampshire County Council Keith Mans has fallen short of demanding that primary schools in the County should not reopen tomorrow. But he has released a statement stressing that the government needs to listen to the concerns of parents.

He said he could fully understand their anxieties:

"There is also significant media focus on rising rates of infection nationally - and for us locally in Rushmoor, as well as the wider county as a whole.

“The competing and growing concerns about whether to open or close schools are clearly evident, and the need to strike a balance between the physical and mental well-being of pupils when they do not attend school and the continued spread of the virus. We understand the Government’s exceptionally difficult decisions in this regard – which are based on wider ranges of information than these increasing rates.

“Hampshire’s early years providers and countywide family of schools are continuing to work hard to keep Hampshire’s pupils, teachers and school staff safe, by implementing appropriate measures to help prevent the spread of infections when they are in school.

“We are extremely grateful for all the work that is being undertaken, and I am aware that many staff will have worked over the Christmas period to ensure that measures remain in place and adhere to the latest national guidance.”