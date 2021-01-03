New Years honours: Celebrating the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people

WATCH: Richard Slee reports on some of the remarkable people from the south who have been recognised in the New Years Honours list.

Wildlife Ranger Mark Warn gets a BEM for his work as a conservationist at Wareham Forest

Golam Chowdhury from Portsmouth gets a BEM for his work as a Red Cross volunteer

Dr Katrina Cathie, a consultant paediatrician is awarded an MBE for her work at Southampton's Children's Hospital

Patricia Pease from Farnborough gets an MBE for services to nursing at the Royal Berkshire Hospital