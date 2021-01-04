13-year-old Reading murder victim named by police

A 13-year-old boy, killed in a stabbing in Reading in Berkshire, has been named by police as Oliver Lucas Stephens.

Five teenagers were arrested after officers were called to Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green at around 3.50pm on Sunday, January 3, after reports of a stabbing.

The four boys and a girl, aged between 13 and 14, remain in police custody.

The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Oliver Lucas Stephens from Reading, known as Olly, died of his injuries.

His family have been told and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Our thoughts remain with Olly’s family at this incredibly difficult time. I would urge anyone who has any information that they believe is relevant to this investigation, no matter how small you think it is, to please get in touch. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown, head of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit

Forensics officers at Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Local policing area commander for Reading, Superintendent Nick John, said: “This is a fast paced investigation and I understand the concerns that this will have caused in the local community.

“I would like to reassure residents that officers are carrying out a thorough investigation into this incident and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the local area through the following days.

“I’d also like to thank the local community for their co-operation and support so far and encourage anyone who has any questions or concerns to please speak to officers who are there to help and provide support.”

The public is being asked to contact police on 101 or online if they have any information which could help the investigation, quoting reference 43210002635.