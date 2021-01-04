Your Pictures: January 2021

We've made it to 2021 and you've already been braving the chill to capture some wonderful scenes...

Romsey becomes a winter wonderland Credit: Natasha Weyers
Frosty teasels in Christchurch Credit: Clinton Whale
Fog & frost in Wellow Credit: Jan Sutton
New Forest pony on a frosty morning Credit: Viv Stewart
Elegance in Portsmouth Credit: Vicky Stovell
Robin Credit: Chloe Andrews
Frosted cobwebs in Locks Heath Credit: Andrew Gregory
Chilly at Charlton Lakes, Andover Credit: Jez Rolfe