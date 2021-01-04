Your Pictures: January 2021

Your Pictures: January 2021MeridianWeatherWeather Gallery Meridian Monday 4 January 2021, 4:46pmPhilippa DrewWeather Presenter, ITV MeridianWe've made it to 2021 and you've already been braving the chill to capture some wonderful scenes...Romsey becomes a winter wonderland Credit: Natasha WeyersFrosty teasels in Christchurch Credit: Clinton WhaleFog & frost in Wellow Credit: Jan SuttonNew Forest pony on a frosty morning Credit: Viv StewartElegance in Portsmouth Credit: Vicky StovellRobin Credit: Chloe AndrewsFrosted cobwebs in Locks Heath Credit: Andrew GregoryChilly at Charlton Lakes, Andover Credit: Jez Rolfe