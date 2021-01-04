Lower Thames Crossing delay 'opportunity to make tunnel greener'

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tony Green

Following Highways England's decision to withdraw its application for the Lower Thames Crossing in November, engineer Alistair Lenczner says it is an 'opportunity to make the tunnel greener'.

The road tunnel would have connected Kent and Essex, near Gravesend, with the aim of relieving congestion at Dartford.

If you could include a railway within the tunnel that is proposed a lot of that goods traffic could go by rail and leave more space for private car users. Alistair Lenczner, Director, Expedition Engineering

After years of designs and consultation, the plan was withdrawn after "early feedback" from the Planning Inspectorate.

However, some think that the tunnel should not be built at all.

With two million tonnes of CO2 projected to be emitted in construction alone and a further three million in the 60 years thereafter, it's just a nonsensical starter. We are in the middle of a climate emergency. It's not too late to cancel. The £10 million could be better spent on local infrastructure projects. Mark Lindop, Gravesham Green Party

Highways England says it will resubmit its plans, which will then be considered by the Department for Transport.