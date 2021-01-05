Olympic diving coach helps in the fight against loneliness and depression

Olympic diving coach Lindsey Fraser has been helping a Southampton man who's struggling with depression. Wheelchair user Mark Compton has been housebound in Southampton - due to the pandemic. But phone calls from Lindsey Fraser - have had a remarkable effect.

Mark, who's a keen artist, says the calls have transformed his life. Lindsey is one of several Communicare volunteers in Southampton - helping support isolated and vulnerable people in the city.

Watch Andrew Pate's report: