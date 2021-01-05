The family of Olly Stephens, who died following a stabbing in Reading on Sunday (3 December) say they have 'had to face every parents' worst nightmare.'

In a tribute, Olly's family described the 13-year-old as 'hilariously funny, charming and beautiful'.

They said: “He could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin. He always stood his ground and fought for the underdog whilst having an amazing depth of love, warmth and wit."

Olly sadly died after being stabbed in Bugs Bottom fields, near to St Barnabus Road in Emmer Green.

His family have also thanked those who tried to save the teenager's life at the scene.

“A Good Samaritan that tried valiantly to save Oliver, an off duty doctor who also offered her help, all the emergency services that attended the scene at Bugs Bottom, Emmer Green who have been exemplary, the forensic team and all staff that are still on the case, and our families, neighbours, friends and colleagues who have sent their valued love and support."

“Oliver was an enigma, having both Autism and suspected Pathological Demand Avoidance he became a challenge we never shied away from.

“In his final moments he must have been terrified. Fighting to get home, he had everything to live for. We now have only memories.

“An Olly sized hole has been left in our hearts.

“Gentle shoulder charge, love ya mate XXX.”

Detectives are urging anyone with information into what happened to report it by calling 101 or online, quoting reference 43210002635.

To remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.