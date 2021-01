the Old Bailey

The sentencing for the man who murdered three people in Reading, has begun at the Old Bailey.

Khairi Saadallah, who's 26, killed three men in Forbury Gardens in June.

James Furlong, David Wails and Joe Ritchie-Bennett died following the incident.

Saadallah pleaded guilty to the murders in November.

The sentencing is expected to take a number of hearings, with an outcome due on the 11th January.