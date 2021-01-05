The South almost deserted on first day of third Covid lockdown

Millions of people have woken up under a tough new Covid-19 lockdown to try to reduce spiralling coronavirus cases and prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

Schools and colleges are now closed to all but vulnerable pupils and the children of essential workers and people are being told to work from home where possible.

In Dover, Kent, the town centre is eerily quiet with shops closed and people being urged to stay at home.

Meanwhile in Salisbury, lockdown means their market is 1/3 of the size it normally is and only traders who are selling essential items are allowed.

While people are enjoying the market in Salisbury, just a street away it's a very different story.

Across in Hampshire, the busy precinct of Commercial Road in Portsmouth is deserted of people on the first day of the country's third lockdown.

A few miles away, in Southampton, there are noticeably fewer people out and about in the city centre.

Empty streets in Brighton's laines

The picture is echoed in Brighton, where the city is usually bustling with tourists, professionals and families. However, today, the city is pictured devoid of almost anyone as people adhere to the new tougher Covid restrictions.

With all non-essential shops, hairdressers, and restaurants closed for at least the next seven weeks and pubs now unable to serve takeaway alcohol, the Government has admitted it will be an extremely difficult few months for many.