Two drugs factories containing more than 700 cannabis plants has been discovered by police in East Grinstead.

West Sussex Tactical Enforcement Unit were on patrol on Sunday 3rd January when they saw a van being driven into an open unit in Imberhorne Way.

The officers carried out a search and found 564 cannabis plants inside and arrested a 26-year-old man from Horley, Surrey, at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis.

They then became suspicious about a neighbouring unit where cannabis could also be smelt.

Another vehicle then arrived at the site and a man aged 31 and a 22-year-old woman both from East Grinstead were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of cannabis. The man was also detained on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon. A search of this unit found another 252 cannabis plants.The 26-year-old man who was arrested has been released on bail until 1 February and the other man and woman who were detained have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.