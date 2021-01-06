Nine NHS trusts, including Portsmouth, Royal Berkshire and Maidstone, have nearly half their adult acute beds occupied by covid-positive patients, with admissions still growing in every case.

The Health Service Journal's analysis also shows that the entire health system of Kent and Medway has also hit the 50 per cent mark.

Below is a list of the NHS trusts in the Meridian region with their current estimated covid-19 occupancy in adult G&A beds and the change in seven-day rolling covid admissions (new cases) over past seven days:

Medway NHS Foundation Trust: Current Covid occupancy is 57% (Change over last 7 days + 35%)

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust: 54% (63%)

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust: 49% (+ 25%)

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust: 45% (+ 26%)

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust: 44% (-17%)

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust: 43% (+ 69%)

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust 37% (+ 4%)

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust 36% (0%)

Hospitals dealing with covid occupancy of more than 33 per cent are highly likely to be under serious operational pressure.

This analysis cannot take full account of factors like cancelling elective care, extra beds opening or having to be closed, or the concentration of covid pressure at particular hospitals within multi-site trusts. Nor does it reflect the number of non-covid patients a trust is treating. Health Service Journal

Ten out of England’s 42 health systems (known as sustainability and transformation partnerships) now have covid-19 bed occupancy of 33 per cent or more. The same situation is affecting 31 of 126 general acute trusts (25 per cent).

These findings are based on the Health Service Journal's analysis of NHS internal figures for occupancy and total beds up to 5 January. It covers adult general and acute beds only — not intensive care, where covid pressure is also very high.

The figures for new covid cases in hospital (admissions with covid and those diagnosed in hospital) — as opposed to covid occupancy, which measures the number in hospital — show that in nearly all of the areas and trusts, the rate grew over the past seven days, meaning occupancy is very likely to keep increasing.