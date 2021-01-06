Enforcement officers close Southampton gym defying covid rules

Enforcement officers closed Spartans Gym in Southampton following multiple warnings.

Ten people were fined £200 each.

On Tuesday 5 January, action was taken to enforce the closure of Spartans Gym, in accordance with the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) Regulations 2020.

After multiple attempts to ensure that the gym closed in accordance with the coronavirus restrictions and further unsuccessful attempts to engage with people inside the premises, steps were initiated to force entry into the building and was secured later that evening.

Spartans Gym was subject to a prohibition notice served on 6 November 2020 (under previous restrictions) but continued to operate and is the subject of legal proceedings initiated by the Council. However, the gym continued to operate, even when Southampton was under Tier 4 restrictions.

We hope this sends out a message to other businesses that breaching the regulations will be dealt with robustly to keep everyone safe. Chief Inspector Ricky Dhanda

Chief Inspector Ricky Dhanda said: “We attended Spartan gym on Millbank Street, Southampton at 3.49pm on Tuesday 5 January to assist our colleagues from Southampton City Council in relation to the ongoing breach of the current Health Protection Regulations.

“The guidelines around indoor sports facilities are clear and it is disappointing that the gym continues to put everyone at risk. The City Council leads on business breaches of the regulations and court proceedings are active in this case."

As part of the national lockdown, the regulations require some businesses to close, including leisure centres and gyms. Detail on which businesses can remain open under the new lockdown are available on the GOV.UK website.The Government has announced additional funding including new lockdown grants to support businesses and protect jobs.