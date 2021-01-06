Kent Police fined 42 people for breaching Covid-19 rules over new years

Kent Police say they have fined 42 people for breaching Covid-19 rules, as they urge residents to stay at home as the country enters a third national lockdown.

Kent Police says it will continue to police in the way they have done since last March.

During the new year period, Kent police officers closed down house parties, dealt with people breaching self-isolation requirements and flouted travel bans between 31 December 2020 and 3 January 2021. In total 42 people were fined.

Officers say their approach to lockdown in Kent has not changed and officers will continue to police in the way they have since March - using the 4E approach. Engaging, Explaining, Encouraging and Enforcing only as a last resort.

On New Year's Eve officers attended a property in Oaten Hill, Canterbury where a group of teenagers were holding a party and a man was issued with a fixed penalty notice of £200.

The same evening, more fines were handed out in Medway as people held parties and met friends. Four separate incidents resulted in 15 fines being issued to people in Gillingham, Chatham and Rochester.

On New Year's Day, at 9am, two men from outside the county were fined £200 each after officers attended a property in Wickhambreaux, Canterbury. One of the men had travelled 80 miles from his home to the property, which had been booked for a birthday party.

Later the same day officers stopped a vehicle near to Medway Services. On speaking to officers she said that she had travelled from Scotland to attend a house party. She was fined £200 and told to return home.

A stop check by officers in New Road, Chatham resulted in a £1000 fine for a man who failed to isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 and was meeting with other people.

Another £1000 fine was issued to a woman in Ramsgate on Sunday, 3 January. The woman was a passenger of a car involved in a collision and enquiries revealed that she should have been self-isolating.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix, of Kent Police said: 'The vast majority of Kent residents recognise the importance of abiding by the regulations to control the spread of Covid-19 and stayed at home with members of their household to see in the New Year.

'In other instances, we were able to disperse people and remind them of their personal responsibility to do the right thing and follow the law.

'However, on the occasions where people showed a blatant disregard for the regulations, putting others in danger by hosting gatherings or meeting others whilst infected with the virus, officers were left with no other option but to issue fines.