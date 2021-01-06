Major incident declared in Crawley: 700 people evacuated from flats

A major incident has been declared in Crawley where a gas leak was reported at a block of flats.

The gas leak at the high rise building on Milton Mount Avenue in Crawley forced 700 people to evacuate overnight and be placed into temporary accommodation.

Sussex Police worked collaboratively with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council and Southern Gas.

They urged people to stay away from the area while emergency services worked to resolve the issue.

A significant gas leak was reported around 12.21am on Wednesday 6 January

Six fire engines and an Incident Command Unit were mobilised to the scene. Information from Southern Gas Network indicated that a significant leak of natural gas had occurred. An on scene multi agency tactical meeting was convened between WSFRS, WSCC, Sussex Police, SECAmb and Crawley Borough Council. Joint statement by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service + West Sussex County Council

There are no reports of any injuries.

SGN engineers identified and fixed the leak this morning.

SGN engineers at the site of the gas leak in Crawley

Earlier this morning, Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Rayland said: "This is an ongoing incident which has caused huge disruption to hundreds of people on a cold January morning, and I'd like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we continue to work with our partners to minimise the ongoing disruption."