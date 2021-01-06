Kent Police are appealing for information after three large statues were stolen from a garden in Ashford.

At around 9pm on Sunday evening it was reported to police that the figures weighing around 200 to 300 kilograms were stolen from the grounds of a property in Budds Lane, Wittersham.

Two of the statues were later found in a ditch near the property Credit: Kent Police

Made of bronze, the unique artwork is made up of three human figures, with the heads of rabbits, holding hands.

Police attended the address and found damage to the property's gate. Upon further inspection they found two of the figures in a ditch close-by.

A vehicle was also found damaged nearby.

Kent Police are appealing for witnesses to the theft, or anyone who might have seen a Land Rover Discovery in the area at the time of the incident.