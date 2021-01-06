People living in Kent could soon have to pay more council tax after their local authority proposed increasing it to offset the impact of Coronavirus.

Kent County Council is proposing to increase the amount residents pay by 1.99% plus 3% which is ring-fenced for adult social care services. They say that money will protect frontline services, particularly for social care.

Publishing its draft budget for 2021-22, councillors say they need to spend around £1.128bn on day-to-day services, which equates to about £720 for every person living in the county. This is an increase of £64.7m (6.1%) on the budget the year before.

£67.50 rise a year for band D households

£1.30 rise a week

KCC Leader Roger Gough said: “The government’s financial settlement in December was very welcome indeed, but much of that is one-off funding for COVID-19, and it is very clear from our budget forecasting that it is not enough to meet the projected shortfall for next year.

“The continued financial pressure in delivering social care, coupled with the massive financial challenges of responding to COVID-19, has brought about a situation of unprecedented risk and uncertainty."

The impact of COVID-19 means the current financial picture is enormously complicated. Thanks to the financial settlement from the government and in particular the £50.2m one-off COVID grants, we are able to...maintain essential services that our residents told us matter to them most and strengthen our financial resilience. KCC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance Peter Oakford

As part of the budget, the authority is planning to spend a further £96.7m on council services, including £5.5m for adult social care packages, £2.8m for home-to-school transport for SEN pupils, £3.2m to cover increased demand for children's social work and disabled children's services and a net increase in council reserves.

The budget proposals will be voted on at the full County Council meeting in February.