Support package to be outlined for students after exam cancellations

A support package for young people is to be discussed on Wednesday (6th), after schools closed and exams were cancelled, as England went into its third lockdown.

Gavin Williamson will make an address to MPs in the House of Commons explaining what help will be available.

Due to the latest restrictions, GCSE and A Level exams set for this year have been cancelled.

It will now be up to school and college leaders to decide if they want to go ahead with BTEC exams this week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement on Monday (4th) and said it would not be "possible or fair" for exams to happen this summer.

Under the new rules, all pupils, except vulnerable children and those of key workers, have moved to remote learning.

Special schools and nurseries will stay open.

All pupils, except children of key workers and vulnerable pupils, have moved to remote education. Credit: ITV Meridian

Boris Johnson said "alternative arrangements" would be put in place and that Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will work with exams regulator Ofqual.

The Department for Education (DfE) said it recognises this is “an anxious time for students who have been working hard towards their exams” and added it will work to reflect this in its grading.