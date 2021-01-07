Decision on future of Rhodes statue delayed until Spring

A decision on the future of the Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford University has been delayed until the Spring.

There have been calls to remove the statue from Oriel College with campaigners saying the 19th century businessman and politician represented white supremacy.

A commission set up to examine the statue's future, said a report would be released this month but the date has now been delayed due to the pandemic and the number of submissions.

Calls to remove the statue in Oxford were reignited in June last year, after a statue of 17th Century slave trader Edward Colston was torn down in Bristol.