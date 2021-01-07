Hampshire zoo facing 'biggest challenge yet' as third lockdown begins

Marwell Zoo in Hampshire say they need the public's support now more than ever after having to close their doors once again.

Since March they've lost £4m in revenue and face their "biggest challenge yet". The wildlife park say they are struggling to meet their animal care costs, which are up to £220,000 a month.

As a charity, we need your support more than ever. While the zoo is closed again, our daily costs remain incredibly high as the responsibility of looking after our animals to the highest standard does not change. Each month it costs us more than £220,000 just to care for our resident animals. That doesn't include the cost of our important conservation programmes that we lead across the world. Marwell Zoo spokesperson

James Cretney, the Chief Executive of Marwell Zoo, says they're facing the toughest challenge in their 50 year history.

Marwell Zoo is home to more than 140 species many of which are endangered in the wild.

They also run Marwell Wildlife, a global conservation charity leading programmes in the UK, Africa and across the world. We would ordinarily engage with more than 50,000 schoolchildren through curriculum based education programmes and welcome more than 500,000 guests each year through their gates.