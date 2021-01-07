More than £32,000 in fines have been handed out to lorry drivers in Kent since New Year's Day.

New rules for hauliers heading to France have come into force since the UK left the EU single market.

Drivers are required to have a new permit, called the Kent Access Permit, with them.

At least 84 enforcement notices have been issued to drivers caught without a Kent Access Permit this year Credit: ITV Meridian

While police say a high percentage of drivers at the Eurotunnel and Dover are arriving with the right documentation, some are not.

Hauliers travelling from England to France must now also have a negative coronavirus test, taken less than 72 hours prior.

84 enforcement notices have been issued to drivers without a Kent Access Permit this year

113 fines had been given out in total, as of January 6th

The Kent Access Permit, each lasting for 24 hours, confirms drivers have the right documents for EU import controls.

A number of other drivers have been found breaching traffic orders including trying to bypass the queue or taking a shortcut along the A20.

Kent Police say the volume of lorries heading to the border is expected to increase "significantly" over the next few weeks.

Assistant Chief Constable Claire Nix, Kent Police, said it's important for companies to "know what is required."