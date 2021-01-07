New Covid test site for hauliers heading to France via Portsmouth Port

Testing is now available at Rownhams northbound services, alongside Sutton Scotney southbound.Hauliers without a valid Covid test are being told they cannot travel. There is now no test facility at the port.

Hauliers heading to the port for services to the Channel Islands, or to Portico, are not affected by this plan. Credit: Port of Portsmouth

Operation Transmission is now in place to make sure EU bound lorries and trailers heading to Portsmouth International Port are ‘border ready’, with documentation checks taking place at triage sites.

The Hampshire Port is warning hauliers that they must have either have been to a triage point and have a pass, or be a pre-approved special load before heading to the port.