New Covid test site for hauliers heading to France via Portsmouth Port
Testing is now available at Rownhams northbound services, alongside Sutton Scotney southbound.Hauliers without a valid Covid test are being told they cannot travel. There is now no test facility at the port.
Operation Transmission is now in place to make sure EU bound lorries and trailers heading to Portsmouth International Port are ‘border ready’, with documentation checks taking place at triage sites.
The Hampshire Port is warning hauliers that they must have either have been to a triage point and have a pass, or be a pre-approved special load before heading to the port.
We are expecting the number of hauliers arriving at the port to increase over the coming days and weeks, which is why it is critical you visit the correct triage point, or risk not being able to travel