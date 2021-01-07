Norwegian Air among businesses in travel industry "fighting for survival"

Click above for a report by ITV Meridian's Mike Pearse

Thousands more jobs in the travel and tourism industry in the South East are at risk during the third lockdown, due to the ban on international travel.

It means February half term holidays abroad won't be able to go ahead. Easter, the biggest getaway of the year, could also be under threat.

Easy Jet, which flies out of Heathrow and Gatwick, has cancelled flights from Sunday and has urged any passengers abroad to return home before then.

TUI and Thomas Cook have also announced cancellations.

Thousands more jobs in the travel industry are at risk, as international travel is banned in England's third lockdown Credit: ITV Meridian

The third largest airline at Gatwick Airport, Norwegian Air, says it's "fighting for survival" because passenger numbers have dropped by 94 per cent over the last year.

The low cost carrier flew just 129,664 people as traffic figures were "heavily influenced" by lower demand blamed on Covid-19 travel restrictions.

9 aircraft operated for Norwegian Air on average in December

98% reduction in capacity has been reported by Norwegian Air

Chief executive Jacob Schram said 2020 has been "a very challenging year" and that the company is "fighting for survival".

He said: "Our goal is to be a financially strong and competitive airline.

The support from our customers, employees and suppliers this past year has been extraordinary."

The pandemic continues to have a negative impact on our business as it has had since March 2020. Chief executive, Jacob Schram, Norwegian Air

The impact of the pandemic on airlines and businesses, like Gatwick Airport, has also affected local people who work in the town.

Chris Mills left the airport to work in a comic book store in Crawley. However, this is now closing down.

He said finding work is "a struggle" because small businesses have been "hit hard".