A family from Portsmouth has told ITV News how they had seconds to escape when an explosion tore through their home on New Years Day.

Up to nine explosions were heard at the home in Stamshaw, starting at around midday.

It was only their quick thinking that saved their lives, with all three of them fleeing in their pyjamas.

The McCormick's house on Whale Island Way was destroyed by the blasts which were so strong that glass and other debris was thrown into several neighbours' gardens.

One of family members had to be treated for minor injuries by paramedics.

Michael McCormick, his wife Montse, 45, and their son Mark, 19, are now living in a hotel while investigations continue into what happened.

More than £3,000 has been raised for the family since the explosion.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service worked with a number of fire crews across Hampshire including: Southsea, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and Eastleigh to secure the house on the 1st January.