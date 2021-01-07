Search for shoplifter who claimed they had Covid-19 and coughed at staff

A CCTV image has been issued by Kent Police following allegations a shoplifter claimed to have Covid-19 and deliberately coughed at staff.

It is reported to have happened at a Boots store in Maidstone at around 4.35pm on 21 December 2020.

A woman was stopped by a member of security at the shop in King Street. She was challenged in connection with the attempted theft of perfume gift sets.

The suspect is alleged to have started swearing at the member of staff before making claims she had Covid-19 and coughing in the direction of his face. She then left the store empty handed.

If you can help the investigation call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/224799/20. You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form.