Spartans Gym in Southampton closed down by council officers

Spartans Gym in Southampton which refused to close during Tier 4 restrictions in the city was closed down by the City Council council on Tuesday evening.

Multiple failed attempts to close the gym in accordance with Coronavirus restrictions led police and council officers to force entry into the building and close it down themselves.

The gym continued to operate, even when Southampton was under Tier 4 restrictions. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Spartans Gym was subject to a prohibition notice served on 6 November 2020 but continued to operate and is the subject of legal proceedings initiated by the Council.

Josh Gosling, who spoke to ITV News Meridian on behalf of Spartans Gym on November 6 said: "A lot of the people with Covid complications, 42% of them are overweight and have obesity problems. They wouldn't have that problem if the gyms were open and they could train".

Gosling then appeared at Southampton Magistrates Court on November 13, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of failing to comply with reasonable instruction given by a reasonable person.

Gosling had been thought to be the gym's owner but he insisted he was just a passionate member.

The gym will now stay closed until a lifting of restrictions Credit: ITV News Meridian

On Tuesday when Council & Police Officers gained entry to the gym and ten people were reported for summons and issued with a fixed penalty notice of £200 each.

Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, Councillor David Shields said "Such rapid growth in infections suggests that the new strain of the virus is present in Southampton. The new strain appears to pass from person to person even easier than before and this makes it a huge threat to our communities. With a national lockdown now in place, we ask the public to please follow and respect the restrictions.”