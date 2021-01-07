Three teenagers charged over death of 13-year-old in Reading

Three teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Reading.

Oliver Stephens, known as Olly, died at Bugs Bottom fields in Emmer Green on Sunday (3 Jan).

A 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 13 and 14, have appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court.

The teenage girl was also charged with perverting the course of justice.

They spoke only to confirm their names and addresses.

Two other boys have been released on bail, with strict conditions, until 1 February.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Emmer Green, Reading Credit: ITV News

In a statement, Olly's parents described his death as "every parents' worst nightmare."

They said the 13-year-old was "hilariously funny, charming and beautiful" and that "an Olly sized hole has been left in our hearts."

In a tribute they said: “Oliver was an enigma, having both Autism and suspected Pathological Demand Avoidance he became a challenge we never shied away from."

His family have also thanked those who tried to save the teenager's life at the scene.

“A Good Samaritan that tried valiantly to save Oliver, an off duty doctor who also offered her help, all the emergency services that attended the scene at Bugs Bottom, Emmer Green who have been exemplary, the forensic team and all staff that are still on the case, and our families, neighbours, friends and colleagues who have sent their valued love and support."

Olly's family described the 13-year-old as 'hilariously funny, charming and beautiful'. Credit: ITV News

He could get his own way with a wry smile and a cheeky grin. He always stood his ground and fought for the underdog whilst having an amazing depth of love, warmth and wit. Family tribute to Olly Stephens

Thames Valley Police is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.