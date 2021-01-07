Whole of Kent eligible for test in county's covid crackdown
Video report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green
From today, everyone in Kent is eligible to have a Covid-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.
In the battle against the virus, and the newly discovered strain of the virus which is believed to have originated in the county, the army has been drafted in to play its part.
test centres across Kent and Medway
people live in that area
Although not all one point seven million residents in the area will get tested, the sheer scale of the mass testing being rolled out gives an idea of the scale of what is to be achieved.
The locations of testing sites are:
Ashford - Unit 1 Eurogate Business Park, Thomson Road
Canterbury - Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter's Street
Dartford - Fairfield Leisure Centre, Lowfield Street
Dover - Dover Discovery Centre, York Street
Folkestone and Hythe - Folkestone Library. 2 Grace Hill, Folkestone
Gravesham - Northfleet Youth Club, Hall Road, Gravesen
Maidstone - Kent Show Ground, Detling
Sevenoaks - Swanley Youth Club, St Mary's Road
Swale - Kemsley Community Centre, Ridham Avenue, Kemsley
Swale - Sheerness East Working Mens' Club and Institute, 47 Queenborough Road, Halfway
Thanet - Terminal Building, Ramsgate Port, Military Road, Ramsgate
Thanet - The Centre, Alpha Rd, Birchington
Tonbridge and Malling - Larkfield Library Martin Square, Larkfield
Tunbridge Wells - Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Rd, Tunbridge Wells
The Government is funding the operation to help reduce rates of coronavirus. The county council says you'll get the result within half an hour of being tested.
From libraries to leisure centres, 12 sites across Kent opened up today to screen members of the public for coronavirus. At Dartford, there will be capacity for soldiers to test 885 people a day.
Kent County Council says up to one in three people with no symptoms may have the virus and so they hope this new screening programme will be crucial to stopping its spread in the South East.