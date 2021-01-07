Video report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

From today, everyone in Kent is eligible to have a Covid-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.

In the battle against the virus, and the newly discovered strain of the virus which is believed to have originated in the county, the army has been drafted in to play its part.

15 test centres across Kent and Medway

1.7 million people live in that area

Although not all one point seven million residents in the area will get tested, the sheer scale of the mass testing being rolled out gives an idea of the scale of what is to be achieved.

The locations of testing sites are:

Ashford - Unit 1 Eurogate Business Park, Thomson Road

Canterbury - Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter's Street

Dartford - Fairfield Leisure Centre, Lowfield Street

Dover - Dover Discovery Centre, York Street

Folkestone and Hythe - Folkestone Library. 2 Grace Hill, Folkestone

Gravesham - Northfleet Youth Club, Hall Road, Gravesen

Maidstone - Kent Show Ground, Detling

Sevenoaks - Swanley Youth Club, St Mary's Road

Swale - Kemsley Community Centre, Ridham Avenue, Kemsley

Swale - Sheerness East Working Mens' Club and Institute, 47 Queenborough Road, Halfway

Thanet - Terminal Building, Ramsgate Port, Military Road, Ramsgate

Thanet - The Centre, Alpha Rd, Birchington

Tonbridge and Malling - Larkfield Library Martin Square, Larkfield

Tunbridge Wells - Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Rd, Tunbridge Wells

At full capacity 13,000 people in Kent can be tested every day.

The Government is funding the operation to help reduce rates of coronavirus. The county council says you'll get the result within half an hour of being tested.

From libraries to leisure centres, 12 sites across Kent opened up today to screen members of the public for coronavirus. At Dartford, there will be capacity for soldiers to test 885 people a day.

Kent County Council says up to one in three people with no symptoms may have the virus and so they hope this new screening programme will be crucial to stopping its spread in the South East.