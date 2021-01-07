Whole of Kent eligible for test in county's covid crackdown

  • Video report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

From today, everyone in Kent is eligible to have a Covid-19 test, even if they are asymptomatic.

In the battle against the virus, and the newly discovered strain of the virus which is believed to have originated in the county, the army has been drafted in to play its part. 

15

test centres across Kent and Medway

1.7 million

people live in that area

Although not all one point seven million residents in the area will get tested, the sheer scale of the mass testing being rolled out gives an idea of the scale of what is to be achieved.

The locations of testing sites are:

  • Ashford - Unit 1 Eurogate Business Park, Thomson Road

  • Canterbury - Sidney Cooper Gallery, 22-23 St Peter's Street

  • Dartford - Fairfield Leisure Centre, Lowfield Street

  • Dover - Dover Discovery Centre, York Street

  • Folkestone and Hythe - Folkestone Library. 2 Grace Hill, Folkestone

  • Gravesham - Northfleet Youth Club, Hall Road, Gravesen

  • Maidstone - Kent Show Ground, Detling

  • Sevenoaks - Swanley Youth Club, St Mary's Road

  • Swale - Kemsley Community Centre, Ridham Avenue, Kemsley

  • Swale - Sheerness East Working Mens' Club and Institute, 47 Queenborough Road, Halfway

  • Thanet - Terminal Building, Ramsgate Port, Military Road, Ramsgate

  • Thanet - The Centre, Alpha Rd, Birchington

  • Tonbridge and Malling - Larkfield Library Martin Square, Larkfield

  • Tunbridge Wells - Assembly Hall Theatre, Crescent Rd, Tunbridge Wells

At full capacity 13,000 people in Kent can be tested every day.

The Government is funding the operation to help reduce rates of coronavirus. The county council says you'll get the result within half an hour of being tested.

From libraries to leisure centres, 12 sites across Kent opened up today to screen members of the public for coronavirus. At Dartford, there will be capacity for soldiers to test 885  people a day.

Kent County Council says up to one in three people with no symptoms may have the virus and so they hope this new screening programme will be crucial to stopping its spread in the South East. 