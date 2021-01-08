Boy arrested after woman found dead at house in Brighton

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police found the body of a 69-year-old woman at an address Withdean in Brighton.

Police were called at 6pm last night to a house in Cedars gardens where the woman was found deceased.

Crime scene investigators were seen at the address in Cedars Gardens throughout the night Credit: ITV News Meridian

The 17-year-old boy is currently in police custody for interview and other enquiries.

Sussex Police have confirmed that the woman and the boy are known to each other and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the crime.

There is no risk to the local community.