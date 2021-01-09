80th anniversary: Portsmouth remembers those killed in Blitz

Video report by Heather Edwards

Portsmouth will this weekend remember the men woman and children from the city who lost their lives during a deadly bombing raid during World War 2.

It became known as the Portsmouth's Blitz; the raids killed 172 people and injured many hundreds more.

The germans weren't able to aim at specific buildings and knowing Portsmouth had a dockyard, it was seen as an important target.

Their raid on the 10th and 11th January was particularly heavy for Portsea, the city centre and Southsea. No area of Portsmouth escaped the blitz.

For 8 months, at the beginning of the war, the Luftwaffe carried out an intense bombing campaign Portsmouth was one of their targets.

Jean Louth from Havant lived through the Blitz. The 87-year-old says she is lucky her house was not destroyed.

On the 70th anniversary of the raids, flags flew at half mast and the names of the victims were read out. Jean Louth campaigned for decades to get a memorial erected in Portsmouth to remember them .

This year, because of the pandemic, the 80th anniversary will be held online. But even in these difficult times the city wants to remember the people it lost during the blitz.